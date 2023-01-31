Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 226,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,023,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,020.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages have commented on ADC. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.
Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
