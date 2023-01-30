William Blair Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CL King started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of BJRI opened at $31.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $729.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 259,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

