Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 251,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.40 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

