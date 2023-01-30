Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vista Outdoor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.40 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.