Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

