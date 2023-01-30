Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $638,000. Avory & Company LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 8.3% during the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 764,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 58,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Nutanix by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

