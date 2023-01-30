SVB Leerink Weighs in on Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.34.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $83,416.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $131,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,772.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

