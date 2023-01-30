Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $439.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $170.93. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.