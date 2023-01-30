Snap (SNAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.99. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
