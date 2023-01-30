Snap (SNAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.99. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Snap by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Snap by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,356,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,010,000 after acquiring an additional 509,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.