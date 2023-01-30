Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Rises By 37.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

