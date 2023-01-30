Short Interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expands By 38.5%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

