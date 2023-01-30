Short Interest in Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Increases By 38.5%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cranswick Stock Performance

Shares of CRWKF opened at C$36.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.40. Cranswick has a 52-week low of C$36.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Cranswick from $3,870.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cranswick from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

