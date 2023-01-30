Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Rises By 35.1%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 36,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

BCV stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

(Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.