Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Expands By 36.4%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $189,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ASCB opened at $10.25 on Monday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

