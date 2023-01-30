Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ashland Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH stock opened at $107.65 on Monday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.27%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.