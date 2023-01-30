Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,963 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $564,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,611 shares of company stock worth $14,771,317. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 189.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.