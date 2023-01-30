Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,368 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Ferguson worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $140.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($141.14) to £128 ($158.47) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($123.31) to GBX 9,630 ($119.23) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

