Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 90,249 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

