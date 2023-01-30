Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 254,814 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 233.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of APA worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $45.73 on Monday. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

