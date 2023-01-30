Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,820 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

