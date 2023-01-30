Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,631 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of JCI opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

