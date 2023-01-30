Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.22. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $33.85 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $344.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.93. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $352.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.