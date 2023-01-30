Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

