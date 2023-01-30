Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Reduced by Analyst

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

