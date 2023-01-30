Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.60 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 1,035,472 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 879.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after buying an additional 926,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

