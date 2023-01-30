Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.51. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $74.80.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $143,669,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $52,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,270,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

