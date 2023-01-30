Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE BOH opened at $75.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $89.24.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 90,523 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.