Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Plug Power by 77.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 42.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

PLUG stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

