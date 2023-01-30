Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 690,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 6.5 %
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.