Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.