Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kingstone Companies from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.94 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

