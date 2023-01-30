Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $17,642,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 36.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $156.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

