Kennametal (KMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KMT opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

