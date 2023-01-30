Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after buying an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.93. The company has a market cap of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

