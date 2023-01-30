Intapp (INTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Intapp has set its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.04–$0.02 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.07–$0.03 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. Intapp has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,375,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

