Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $38.65 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

