Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1,560.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Masco by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $51.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

