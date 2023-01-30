Ieq Capital LLC Takes $227,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

