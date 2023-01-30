Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,692 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

