Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,175,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 137.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 471,916 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 903.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 222,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after buying an additional 199,938 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $12,213,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 186.7% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after buying an additional 124,945 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA opened at $91.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $151.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

