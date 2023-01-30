Ieq Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.