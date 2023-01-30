Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL stock opened at $327.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $492.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

