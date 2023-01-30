Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC):
- 1/24/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:FULC opened at $12.87 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $669.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.55% and a negative net margin of 1,000.65%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
