FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.82.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 1.0 %

FMC opened at $132.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.