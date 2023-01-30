flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNNTF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.96) to €9.00 ($9.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($27.17) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, flatexDEGIRO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. flatexDEGIRO has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

