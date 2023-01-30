First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 38.0% in January

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

FTAG opened at $30.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

