First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,808 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 397.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $106.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

