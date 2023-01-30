First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,592 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 398,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $75.35 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

