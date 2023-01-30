First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,465 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

V.F. Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at V.F.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

