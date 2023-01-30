First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,248 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $126.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $131.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

