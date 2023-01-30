First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,790 shares of company stock worth $6,678,255. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.63 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.59. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

